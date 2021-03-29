Violence Targeting Asian Americans Shows The Cost Of GOP&#8217;s Grievance Politics

Articles

Although the Trump administration is over, we are still witnessing the tragic effects of his politics, which have been wholly embraced by the Republican Party. The horrific shootings

targeting

Asian-American women in Atlanta are a stark,

painful reminder that politics riddled with racism and toxic masculinity

bear painful consequences.

