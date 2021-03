Articles

Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021

Duckworth was raised by a Thai-Chinese mom and American soldier dad before becoming a decorated veteran who lost both legs in combat; she was also the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office.

(Image credit: Twelve)

