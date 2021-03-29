ABC/Ipsos Poll: Biden 72% Approval On Handling COVID

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 16:09 Hits: 21

Pres. Biden's stock keeps rising as polls indicate his policies are high in popularity. Normal Americans could care less but Mr. Potato Head or Pepe LePew. Instead, people are happy the federal government is helping them in tangible ways with the American Rescue Plan Act. In a new ABC News/Ipsos pollthree out of the four Americans approve of Biden's vaccine rollout and 60% approve of his handling of the economy. 72% approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in general, up from 68%. While Republicans remain in QAnon land, even 54% of Republicans approve of his vaccination rollout. Independents hugely support Biden's actions so far. "Not dying" is popular, go figure. Herd immunity whacks and anti-mask jackasses take note.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/abc-poll-biden-72-poll-ratings-handling