Sunday, 28 March 2021

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) took to Sunday cable news programs to argue that Democrats are pulling the "race card" amid their growing calls to reform the filibuster, following President Biden's Jim Crow comparisons regarding the Senate procedure and Georgia’s new overhaul of its election rules.

