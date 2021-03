Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021 21:26 Hits: 3

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D), who was on the short list to join President Biden as vice president on the Democratic ticket, is not ruling out a presidential bid of her own, she told USA Today.“Maybe if it’s good for the country,” Duckworth...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/545305-duckworth-on-running-for-president-maybe-if-its-good-for-the-country