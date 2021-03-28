Dr. Birx: Trump Failed To Save Hundreds Of Thousands From COVID-19

Articles

In a new CNN Special: COVID War, airing tonight, Dr. Deborah Birx admitted that if the Trump administration had acted more responsibly in their response to the virus, many lives would have been saved. Dr. Sanjay Gupta asked what the outcome might have been if the United States had done a quicker job in shutting down the country due to the coronavirus. She answered, “Well, I look at it this way: The first time, we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge....All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially,” Dr. Birx many times acted as a foil during the Trump task force, but she's been getting honest since the former uncaring traitorous president left office. Dr. Birx also told Dr. Gupta she was being watched by the Trump people, and the Seditious Ex himself. “I think you’ve heard other conversations that people have posted with the president. I would say it was even more direct than what people have heard. It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to hear.” “Were you threatened?” Gupta asked.

