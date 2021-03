Articles

Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021

Dr. Deborah Birx, who previously served as the White House's coronavirus response coordinator under the Trump administration, recalled having a "very uncomfortable" and "very difficult" phone call with former President Trump after warning about widespread cases of COVID-19 nation wide during an interview on CNN set to air Sunday night.

