Capitol Rioter Insists She's Not Going To Jail Because She Has 'Blonde Hair' 'White Skin'

Published on Sunday, 28 March 2021

You might remember this nutcase who took a private jet to the insurrection, later insisting that she'd done nothing wrong but begged Trump for a pardon after she turned herself into the FBI. Seems she hasn't learned much in the past few months and is as entitled as ever, proclaiming that white privilege will make sure she never goes to jail. Ryan even set up GoFundMe and Paypal accounts to receive donations for her legal defense, before they were taken down. Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021 Ryan had a whole bunch of batshit replies on Twitter on Friday. Here's a small sampling. There were dozens more. It's so crazy!!! All these haters on the internet want me to have:1. Perfect hair, make-up, clothes.2. A lot of money.3. No money because it makes me entitled.4. No Job.5. In prison for life.6. Death penalty. 7. Alot of likes on my Tweets.8. No opinions.9. No rights.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/capitol-rioter-insists-shes-not-going-jail