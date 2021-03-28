'Is This Patriot Enough?': Local Official Bares His Scars At Town Meeting

Articles

Anti-Asian rhetoric, fueled by Trump and others, were an influence on the shootings that took place in Atlanta, that is clear. But it's been part of our history for a very long time. A local official in Ohio used his platform this week to fight the bigotry. His remarks were shared widely on social media and the video has been viewed millions of times. Source: Cincinnati.com During a trustee meeting in West Chester, trustee Lee Wong lifted up his shirt and bared his chest, saying he was sick of Anti-Asian rhetoric that he was seeing in America. The 69-year-old trustee has been in America for 51 years now. And in that time, he, "put up with a lot of s*** in silence, excuse the language, too afraid to speak out, fearing more abuse and discrimination," Wong said during the Tuesday meeting. None of it was planned, Wong told the Enquirer on Thursday, while wearing a U.S. Army shirt with his name on it. "The timing was right in light of what's happening in this country," Wong said. Unprompted and unplanned, Wong lifted his shirt and showed a series of scars across his chest, announcing he won't tolerate discrimination or racism. Even his fellow trustee members were unaware that he was going to speak.

