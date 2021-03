Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 11:15 Hits: 3

Hancock County cut ties with a lawmaker over Georgia's new voting bill. Residents in the majority-Black area said Barry Fleming's work as county attorney was incompatible with the bills he supported.

(Image credit: Stephen Fowler/GPB)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/27/981354303/in-georgia-county-elections-bills-have-consequences