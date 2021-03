Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 11:59 Hits: 3

This week, President Joe Biden held his first press conference. Ron Elving, NPR's Senior Washington Correspondent, tells us how he did.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/27/981875133/week-in-politics-breaking-down-president-bidens-first-press-conference