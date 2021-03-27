Voter Suppression: The Cruelty Is Strategic And Indefensible

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 12:00 Hits: 3

I agree with Willis about this. All conversations on this travesty should lead with this fact. Don’t overthink it. https://t.co/ExlqGwdXYD — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 26, 2021 It's a cruel provision -- you don't have to be a bleeding-heart liberal to understand it. Georgia Republicans would have a hard time explaining how providing food or water can be linked to voter fraud. So it would be nice if Democrats -- nationwide -- would make Georgia Republicans have to explain what "election integrity" purpose is served by this provision. I support the provisions of the Democrats' omnibus election reform bill, but I think Democrats should introduce a bill in Congress today forbidding state and local governments from doing this. Atkins says this is "probably the least impactful" provision in the law, but it's not insignificant, especially under these circumstances:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/vote-suppression-cruelty-strategic-and