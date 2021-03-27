Montana Senator Longs For Good Old Days When Meth Was Homegrown

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 14:19 Hits: 11

Republicans are down at the border with Mexico, bemoaning illegal immigration and generally trying to find something to divert the public's attention from Biden's popular stimulus programs, as well as a vaccine program that seems to be going gangbusters. In a 19-member group of nincompoops like Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, John Cornyn, etc it's pretty hard to stand out for foolish things to say, but Montana's Steve Daines accomplished that yesterday with this gem. Source: MEAWW Montana Senator Steve Daines is the latest victim of the Twitter troll brigade. A 22-second video of the Senator's comments at the southern border has now gone viral, leading many to hilariously troll him for 'missing' Montana meth. Daines told the maskless crowd around him, "Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel." It's unclear what he was trying to say, but it is probably something to do with illegal immigration. Whatever the original purpose of his statement was – was, however, lost on social media users who ripped into Daines for these comments. Most users saw the funny side, trolling Daines about the death of the local drug manufacturing industry. Here's the clip, as uploaded by NBC's national political reporter Sahil Kapur.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/montana-senator-longs-good-old-says-when