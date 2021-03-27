The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Carlson And Gaetz Play Pity Card For White Supremacists In Military

As David Neiwert just discussed here, the right is in full-on freak out mode about the Pentagon's anti-extremist initiative, where they're trying to root out right-wing extremists and the white supremacists in their ranks, and to no one's surprise, this had Tucker Carlson's head ready to explode over on Fox "news." Carlson attacked the move as a "political purge of the military" and ranted that they should instead label Black Lives Matter an extremist group, before bringing on wingnut Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz to whine about "cancel culture" and "wokeness" at the Department of Defense. To no one's surprise, Carlson's White Power Hour (as we like to call it) is equating white supremacy with the entire Republican party. Sadly these days, he's not wrong. Here's Carlson and Gaetz with a big heaping helping of right-wing projection, accusing others of gaslighting, and the SPLC of being a "hate group," for anyone that doesn't want to subject themselves to listening to the clip above.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/carlson-and-gaetz-play-pity-card-white

