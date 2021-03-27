The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Murder Suspect Seen Giving Nazi Salute, Assaulting Police Officers At Capitol Riot

Though arrested and charged for murder in 2019, Matthew Beddingfield of North Carolina was released pending trial. He's believed to have been at the Capitol riot of January 6th and assaulted police officers with a flag pole and another metal object. He was dubbed #SoggyKidInsider (because he was doused in pepper spray) and #NaziGrayHat (because he appeared to give a Sieg Heil salute several times). When his images were put into PimEyes, a facial recognition website, one of Matthew Beddingfield’s mug shots popped up. The FBI has not positively identified him yet or arrested him. His father, Jason Beddingfield, was at the riot but denies his son was there as well. Source: Huffington Post At 19, Matthew Jason Beddingfield was charged with first-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting another teenager in the head in the parking lot of a North Carolina Walmart. Police said Beddingfield fled the scene in a Dodge Charger, but turned himself in the next morning, on Dec. 14, 2019. He was held in jail on $1 million bond, and was released a few weeks later when the bond was lowered to $100,000. He was still awaiting trial when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

