Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 11:11 Hits: 2

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Juan Gonzalez, who serves as special assistant to the president and National Security Council senior director for the Western Hemisphere, about the surge of migrants.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/26/981502459/updates-on-the-biden-administrations-response-to-migrants-at-the-border