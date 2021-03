Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 15:13 Hits: 2

With control of Congress, Democrats could quickly overturn some Trump administration health regulations by using the Congressional Review Act. So why aren't they moving to do so?

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/03/26/981410515/how-biden-could-quickly-undo-trump-era-health-policies