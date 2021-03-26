Texas AG Paxton Refuses To Release Texts, Emails From Sedition Rally

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 21:00 Hits: 11

[Above: From January 7, Ken Paxton was one of the speakers at the Save America Rally at the US Capitol on January 6 that led to the insurrection.] The Texas Attorney General, was instrumental in whipping up pro-Trump-supporting white supremacists, militias, and QAnon nutjob and had filed a frivolous lawsuit against swing states to overturn the presidential election for Donald Trump. All major newspapers in Texas are demanding Paxton release his texts and emails from January 6th, even if they're stored on his personal devices and accounts. Texas law states that the public has a right to these records, but so far Paxton is refusing to cooperate and release them. Paxton is already under federal investigation for allegedly abusing his office to help a campaign donor. Paxton won't release who actually paid for his trip to Washington DC on January 6. Dallas Morning News (paywall): State ethics rules require Paxton to disclose how he funded his trip to Washington, unless he used his own money. If he spent campaign funds, Paxton would have to disclose that in a report due this summer. If someone else paid for him to go, Paxton would likely need to report this on his financial statement. The FBI file on Paxton continues to grow.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/texas-atty-gen-paxton-refuses-release