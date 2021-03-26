Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Pal Caught On Video At MAGA Sedition Riot

Articles

Anthony Aguero, who calls Marjorie Taylor Greene “one of my closest friends,” is on video at the January 6 insurrection and he doesn’t look at all like the “independent journalist” he has claimed to be. Taylor Greene has denied that January 6 insurrectionists were Trump supporters. But her buddy Aguero has publicly stated otherwise. "We were all there. It was not Antifa and it was not BLM. It was Trump supporters that did that yesterday. I'm the first to admit it, being one myself. I walked amongst all those people." Aguero confirmed to CNN in February he had been at the Capitol on January 6th, but said he was there as an “independent journalist” reporting the events. KFile kept digging. Besides the fact that “independent journalist” Aguero is on video chanting “heave ho” as rioters were trying to break into the Capitol, KFile’s latest report pretty much confirms he was part of the mob, neither independent nor a journalist:

