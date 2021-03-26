Noxious Trumpers Lining Up To Pack GOP Senate Primaries

Articles

Dawn is barely breaking on the 2022 election cycle and already Senate Republicans have a crew of miscreants getting set to destroy what’s left of the Republican Party as we once knew it, not to mention the Senate. Liberals likely don't have much love for retiring GOP senators Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Shelby of Alabama, or Rob Portman of Ohio, but get a load of the qualifications of the people running to replace them. As The Washington Post points out, Eric Greitens "resigned the Missouri governorship in disgrace, facing criminal charges and allegations that an extramarital affair had turned violent.” Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks essentially served as the hype man at Donald Trump's so-called "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the deadly ransacking of the U.S. Capitol at the hands of a rabid mob. And Twitter temporarily suspended the account of former Ohio state treasurer Josh Mandel after he targeted immigrants and migrant children with slurs like "Muslim Terrorists" and "Mexican Gangbangers." Courtesy of Donald Trump, all three right-wingers are running for their state's open Senate seat and stand a very good chance of winning the GOP primary and potentially the general election.

