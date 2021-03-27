Biden Sets Fire To Filibuster

Articles

President Joe Biden was praised by progressives on Thursday after reiterating his support for returning to the talking filibuster and indicating for the first time that he is willing to go further, if necessary, to overhaul the archaic and undemocratic 60-vote rule that gives the minority party in a narrowly divided Senate considerable power to kill legislation. During his first press conference as president, Biden noted that there were 58 filibusters between 1970 and 1971, when senators who wished to block bills were required to hold the floor and speak continuously "until you collapsed." "Last year alone, there were five times that many," the president said. "So it's being abused in a gigantic way."

