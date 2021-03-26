Georgia Legislator Arrested For Crime Of Knocking On Door While Black

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 12:50 Hits: 9

Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, a Black woman, was knocking on Gov. Brian Kemp's office door yesterday while he was holding a signing ceremony for a new voting suppression bill yesterday that President Joe Biden attacked as "not Jim Crow, this is Jim Eagle." Responding to a question at a press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden described restrictive voting laws, such as those being pushed by Georgia Republicans to undermine Democratic control of the House and Senate in 2022, as “sick.” https://t.co/a7UPyzu0Mu — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) March 25, 2021 Georgia State Patrol troopers told her to stop. She didn't. So she was arrested, and charged with two felony charges of obstructing them "by use of threats or violence" and a charge of disrupting the meeting. Via the New York Times:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/georgia-legislator-arrested-crime-knocking