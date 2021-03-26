Friday News Dump: At Least 6 Dead In Tornado Outbreak, And Other News

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 March 2021 15:19 Hits: 10

Last night's storm system roared through the Deep South last night, leaving at least six dead. Via NPR: The storm is a long-track "super cell" and produced multiple tornadoes in multiple counties across central Alabama. It traveled in excess of 100 miles before it hit the state. That system was clear of Alabama by midnight Friday, but continued heading east to Georgia overnight causing damage there as well. If I were a conservative, I might wonder if God is angry about voter suppression in those states. But I'm a Democrat, so I know it's climate change super-charging these powerful storms, and all I feel is sympathy for all these people whose lives and communities were uprooted. Dramatic storm footage shows high winds ripping through northwestern Alabama amid reports of deadly tornadoes and homes destroyed. https://t.co/Bv99IRsw33 pic.twitter.com/XYoo6Zh3iT — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/friday-news-dump-least-6-tornado-outbreak