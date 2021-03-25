The Josh Marshall Podcast Ep. 165: A Racist Tempest In Tennessee

Category: World Politics Hits: 7On this week's pod, we talked about Democrats' big pro-democracy bill, which faces long odds in the Senate without filibuster reform. Matt Shuham also joined us to go into his recent reporting on a GOP-led effort in Tennessee to preserve a bust of notorious KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMGDtXE-Xcs&feature=youtu.be
