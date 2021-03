Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 20:38 Hits: 7

Follow us on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

On this week's pod, we talked about Democrats' big pro-democracy bill, which faces long odds in the Senate without filibuster reform. Matt Shuham also joined us to go into his recent reporting on a GOP-led effort in Tennessee to preserve a bust of notorious KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMGDtXE-Xcs&feature=youtu.be

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/xYNHIBPskFY/the-josh-marshall-podcast-ep-165-a-racist-tempest-in-tennessee