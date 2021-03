Articles

Thursday, 25 March 2021

The House chamber is currently undergoing renovations that include the addition of bulletproof doors to provide a safe room for lawmakers after the deadly Capitol insurrection earlier this year,  Axios  reported on Thursday.

