Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 23:30 Hits: 8

Georgia passed a highly-partisan bill overhauling the state's voting laws Thursday. Republicans had proposed a number of voting restrictions, walking back some of the more controversial provisions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/25/981409438/georgia-has-passed-a-highly-partisan-bill-overhauling-voting-laws