President Biden Expertly Trolled Fox News

During President Biden's first national press conference, he made sure not to call on Fox News. That was wise. Lachlan Murdoch made it very public that Fox News is acting as a loyal opposition party to the Joe Biden administration, which was an admission that was a long time coming. The Daily Beast reported that Fox News purged many actual journalists from their network when Biden was sworn in to focus more on their right wing opinions and attacks. Earlier this year, when Fox News fired at least 16 digital editorial staffers, the network claimed it was a mere “restructuring” effort. But recent job listings posted by the network prove the layoffs were an “ideological purge” meant to keep remaining employees “in line” as the digital properties move further right, both current and impacted Fox News staffers told The Daily Beast this week. That makes Fox News part of the Republican Party. What sitting Democratic president during a national press conference would take a question from Republicans? Would Cancún Cruz or Russian asset Rep. Devin Nunes be called on? Of course not. I tweeted out that I hoped Pres. Biden would not call Peter Doocy, and to my delight he didn't.

