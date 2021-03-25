Biden Wallops GOP On Voter Suppression: 'It's Sick!'

Articles

Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021

No one can credibly accuse Joe Biden of being out of touch with his emotions. That was clear at his press conference today (something for which the Beltway media has been clamoring...) when a reporter asked him about GOP state legislatures passing laws restricting voting access. Her framing demonstrated exactly how the media misjudges Biden's motives and, yes, political astuteness. She wanted to know if he was worried about voter suppression leading to losing seats in the House and the Senate, and ultimately, power. He let her know immediately what was top of mind for him — just how detestable and racist these initiatives are. "What I'm worried about is how unAmerican this whole initiative is. It's sick. It's SICK!" he emphasized. "Deciding in some states that you can not bring water to people standing in line waiting to vote? Deciding that you're going to end voting at 5:00 when working people are just getting off work? Deciding that there will be no absentee ballots under the most rigid circumstances?" His disgust was palpable.

