The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fox News Erases Their Own Promotion Of Sidney Powell's Lies

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

What a difference a multi-million dollar lawsuit makes. Fox News and their "straight news" division hosted Sidney Powell and her Dominion lies multiple times in the wake of the 2020 election. Don't get me started about loons like Huckabee and the now-canceled Lou Dobbs: [clmediameta nid=164598] [clmediameta nid=163882] Last night on Fox Bret Baier looked at the camera with a straight-news face and reported that Powell had walked back her “allegations of voter fraud.” Baier failed to mention Fox's continuous promotion of Powell and her claims throughout the month of December, leading up to the January 6 sedition riot.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/fox-news-erases-their-own-propping-sidney

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version