Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 18:22 Hits: 15

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation extending a popular small-business program created by Congress last year during the coronavirus downturn.Senators voted 92-7 to extend the deadline for applying for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/544944-senate-passes-extension-of-popular-small-business-loan-program