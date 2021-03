Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 09:06 Hits: 2

Independent Senator Bernie Sanders helped push Democrats to the left in two presidential campaigns. As chairman of the budget committee, he's working to drive the Democratic Party from the inside.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/25/981088608/sen-bernie-sanders-aims-to-reshape-a-rigged-tax-system