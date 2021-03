Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021

President Biden is doubling his original COVID-19 vaccination goal to 200 million shots in arms by his 100th day in office.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/25/980106862/watch-live-biden-holds-1st-press-conference-of-his-presidency