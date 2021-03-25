Dark Money Groups Really, Really Want Republicans To Block Joe Biden's DoJ Nominees

Articles

In an extended segment last night, Rachel Maddow addressed the question of why Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) is opposing the appointment of Vanita Gupta as third in command at the Department of Justice and slow-walking her nomination process. What she came up with was a bizarre Texas case from Cornyn’s home state involving a “Kafkaesque nightmare” of prosecution in the small town of Tulia back in 1999 -- and how Gupta embarrassed Cornyn, who was the state attorney general at the time. Texas cop Tom Coleman arrested dozens of mostly Black people in what was alleged to be an undercover operation into a cocaine ring. No evidence, no recording of the alleged drug sales, no proof whatsoever. Still, the court believed his testimony over that of the individuals charged. Most were convicted and some were given sentences over 100 years. The overtly racist Coleman was then named Lawman of the Year by then-Attorney General John Cornyn. As one does! Civil rights attorney Gupta, who was then working for the NAACP, took on their case, and by 2003, all of the people charged were released and Coleman was charged with perjury and other charges. Which Gov. Rick Perry promptly pardoned, of course. But as these things go, there's much more to Cornyn's opposition.

