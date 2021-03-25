Ninth Circuit Rules There Is No Right To Carry Guns In Public

Articles

Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021

A Ninth Circuit panel ruled yesterday that Americans have no right to carry guns in public, reversing a prior Ninth Circuit decision that struck down a Hawaii firearm restriction as unconstitutional. Via Courthouse News: “There is no right to carry arms openly in public; nor is any such right within the scope of the Second Amendment,” U.S. Circuit Judge Jay Bybee, a George W. Bush appointee, wrote for the majority of an 11-judge panel in a 127-page opinion. Looking back on 700 years of legal history dating back to 14th century England, seven judges in the majority found “overwhelming evidence” that the law has never given people “an unfettered right to carry weapons in public spaces.” The seven-judge majority traced legal texts and laws back to 1348 when the English parliament enacted the statute of Northampton, which banned carrying weapons in fairs or markets or before the King’s justices. It also cited multiple laws from colonial and pre-Civil War America in which states and colonies restricted the possession of weapons in public places.

