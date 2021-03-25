The Day Mitch McConnell Just Lied His Head Off

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was rebuked Wednesday for his assertion that proposed pro-democracy legislation was a "power grab" by Democrats while at the same time denying that state-level GOP lawmakers are pushing voter suppression measures nationwide. McConnell made the provocative remarks during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on S.1, the For the People Act. "Today's hearing made clear that Republican lawmakers will stop at nothing to suppress the vote—including blatantly lying to the American people about the For the People Act."—Christina Harvey, Stand Up America Senate Democrats introduced the legislation last week after its passage earlier this month in the House. Applauded by progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups, the bill includes democracy reforms like enacting no-excuse voting by mail, boosting campaign transparency, and restoring Voting Rights Act protections.

