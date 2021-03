Trump And Don Jr. Hire &#8216;Big Lie&#8217; Lawyer To Defend Them In Swalwell Suit

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 22:05 Hits: 4

Former President Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday hired attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) , according to The Daily Beast . The congressman has filed two complaints aimed at holding the former president and his allies accountable for the deadly Capitol insurrection this year.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/4td7YM_BBDw/trump-donald-trump-jr-binnall-swalwell-incitement-case