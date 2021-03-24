The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump And Don Jr. Hire &#8216;Big Lie&#8217; Lawyer To Defend Them In Swalwell Suit

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Trump And Don Jr. Hire &#8216;Big Lie&#8217; Lawyer To Defend Them In Swalwell Suit

Former President Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday hired attorney Jesse Binnall to represent each of them in a lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), according to The Daily BeastThe congressman has filed two complaints aimed at holding the former president and his allies accountable for the deadly Capitol insurrection this year.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/4td7YM_BBDw/trump-donald-trump-jr-binnall-swalwell-incitement-case

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version