A bipartisan pair of senators will introduce legislation on Thursday to ban permanent fencing at the U.S. Capitol amid broad backlash against the beefed-up security measures in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack.Sens. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Chris Van...

