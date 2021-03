Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 21:33 Hits: 2

Nothing akin to the U.S.-Soviet and U.S.-Chinese Cold War of the 1950s and 1960s is in the offing, regardless of what strategies the United States itself adopts.

Read more https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/united-states/2021-03-24/there-will-not-be-new-cold-war