Simmering Voting Rights Fight Comes To A Head In Senate Hearing

Wednesday, 24 March 2021

As Republican state legislatures across the country take up restrictive voting bills after the extremely high-turnout 2020 election cycle, Democrats are seeing the need to codify voting rights in law as absolutely critical. Currently, that Democratic push centers on H.R. 1/S 1, the For The People Act, an 800-page bill meant to expand and standardize voting rights. The Senate Rules Committee is meeting Wednesday to discuss and debate the legislation with a whole battery of experts, advocates and state officials. The bill faces an uphill climb in the Senate, as, under current rules, it would require 10 Republican supporters to get past the filibuster. That has prompted speculation — aided by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) cryptic promises that "everything is on the table" when it comes to passing this bill — that this legislation may become the catalyst for filibuster reform. Schumer will deliver remarks at Wednesday's hearing, a sign of the importance he is placing on the legislation.

