Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 22:37 Hits: 2

Under their deal announced late Tuesday, the White House will add a senior liaison to the Asian-American community.

(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/23/980464690/sens-duckworth-hirono-will-block-biden-nominees-over-lack-of-aapi-representation