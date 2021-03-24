Video Shows Texas State Rep Kyle Biedermann At Capitol Riot

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Although there's no evidence (yet) that this state representative was inside the Capitol, he was caught on video after rioters have overrun police barricades and a state of emergency had been called for. And he was right there, cheering the rioters on. (You can see his smiling mug in the video with the time signature 1:00 pm on the ProPublica website). But not a big surprise I suppose as he's not the biggest patriot around. Biedermann also wants Texas to secede from the United States. This traitor hasn't been charged or arrested. Yet. But as KSAT writes at the end, "KSAT is not aware of any evidence tying Rep. Biederman to the clash with law enforcement, Capitol building invasion or any other criminal conduct on Jan. 6." We shall see about that. Source: KSAT A video uploaded to the social networking site Parler appears to show Texas state Rep. Kyle Biedermann standing near the steps of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, as a mob clashed with Capitol Police Officers. Members of that mob later invaded the Capitol building, forcing members of the United States Congress to evacuate or shelter in place. Five people were killed, more than 140 were injured and well over 315 people have been criminally charged in connection to the insurrection so far.

