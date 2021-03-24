Once Again, Republican Senators See A Problem And Choose Guns

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 12:56 Hits: 4

New Day's John Berman boiled things down to the basics on Republican gun inaction. "So this morning, lawmakers face a choice, it's a choice they have faced before," he said. "Will they choose to take action, do something, anything, to try to stop these mass shootings or will they choose the status quo? Which means looking at what happened in Boulder this week, in Georgia last week and saying 'I choose this.' " 'Let's stick with this. Boulder is working for me.' " Here's what I think. Even with the NRA struggling to survive, even with the tide of public opinion turning so strongly against them, Republicans are now even less likely to support any kind of gun control. They don't have anything left. They don't have Trump to save them (and he's now a double-edged sword, anyway), they're facing tough reelection fights in 2022 -- and more than that, they're going to face primary challenges from the Qnut wing of their party, this is hopeless. And this is why Joe Manchin's "bipartisan" schtick is even more absurd than usual, as Rachel Maddow pointed out last night. So many moving pieces make up this insane political problem that doesn't exist in any other developed country:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/john-berman-once-again-republican-senators