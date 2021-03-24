Sidney Powell's 'Defense' — 'Who Would Believe Anything I Said?'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 12:56 Hits: 5

Someone let the Wingers know that "I was just kidding, can't you take a joke?" isn't a serious legal defense. In particular, maybe let Sidney Powell know. She's being sued for $1.3 billion with a "B" by Dominion for perpetuating the Big Lie that Donny boy really won the 2020 election, and that Dominion voting systems were involved in "voter fraud," leading somehow to Joe Biden being installed as president. Her claims went so far as to assert Venezuela's involvement, and I think maybe Rosemary's Baby. What's her defense? "How could anyone think I was serious? No one in their right minds would take me seriously! Haha!" Poppy Harlow read these actual legal words from Sidney Powell's legal brief asking Dominion to just get a sense of humor, already, and drop its suit: "no reasonable person would conclude that this the statements were truly matter of fact." Then Harlow asked Elie Konig, "Is this a serious legal defense? Will it stand? And could she be disbarred?" My answer is, No, it isn't a serious legal defense, because when she made those claims, she wasn't wearing Groucho Marx glasses with the mustache thingie that hangs down that lets everyone know you're kidding. When she stood in front of the media, she was just wearing her regular old face, and not doing the Fozzy Bear "Wakka Wakka" thing he does, so how would we know she wasn't serious? Elie Honig came to the same conclusion as I did, but uses more legalonious language.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/sidney-powells-defense-who-would-believe