Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 23:07 Hits: 5

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Wednesday vowed to oppose President Biden's future "non-diversity" nominees unless the White House commits to a plan to tap more nominees of Asian or Pacific Islander descent for high-level positions in the administration, according to multiple reports

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/MwrIZA7rUYk/duckworth-ultimatum-biden-aapi-representation-cabinet