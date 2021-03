Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 22:35 Hits: 0

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Vivek Murthy to be President Biden's surgeon general, handing the administration one of its top public health officials amid the coronavirus pandemic.Senators voted 57-43 to confirm Murthy, a bump from the 51...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/544603-vivek-murthy-confirmed-as-surgeon-general