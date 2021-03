Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 01:01 Hits: 4

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says in a newly published podcast interview that he does not “feel particularly comfortable” with Twitter's permanent ban on former President Trump.Sanders appeared on The New York Times podcast “The Ezra Klein Show”...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/544626-bernie-sanders-says-he-isnt-comfortable-with-trumps-twitter-ban