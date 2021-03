Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 20:25 Hits: 0

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., over claims that he faced discrimination based on ethnicity while working at the State Department.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/03/23/980462569/congressman-andy-kim-on-the-discrimination-he-says-he-faced-in-the-state-departm