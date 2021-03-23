Happy 11th Birthday, Affordable Care Act!

Articles

Eleven years ago Sunday, I made my debut post here writing about all the ways the ACA would help people right away. Those were important, but not nearly as important as what happened when the full act kicked in on January 1, 2014. Since then, millions have insurance and lives saved. Here's Laura Packard, a young cancer survivor who would not have had access to healthcare without the Affordable Care Act. "This is personal to me because the Affordable Care Act saved my life," Packard wrote in USAToday. "As a small business owner, my insurance is through the ACA. When I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer four years ago, my policy picked up the half-million dollar price tag it took to keep me alive, get me through six months of chemotherapy and a month of radiation treatments. Today I’m in remission." I can testify, not only because I and other family members were able to get life-saving access to healthcare through the exchanges, but also because pre-existing conditions are now a thing of the past. If you're sick, you get treatment. No fights over whether your particular condition is something insurers have to cover.

