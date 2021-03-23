The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Former NYPD Spokesperson Arrested For Her Role In Capitol Riot

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Known as the "Tambourine Lady" because she used a tambourine inside the Capitol, to cheer on the rioters no doubt. The FBI caught her through an anonymous tip and recovered the tambourine from her home, which is now entered into evidence in her multiple charge indictment. And like many of them, this traitor was a former cop. Source: Gothamist A retired NYPD officer has been arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol building on the January 6th — then shaking a tambourine as she appeared to cheer on the pro-Trump mob inside the rotunda, according to federal authorities. Sara Carpenter, a 51-year-old resident of Richmond Hill, Queens, surrounded to federal authorities on Tuesday morning for her alleged role in the insurrection, which left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol police officer. Carpenter, who served as an NYPD spokesperson before retiring in 2004, was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, both misdemeanors. She is one of dozens of current and former law enforcement members accused of participating in the deadly pro-Trump riot.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/03/former-nypd-spokesperson-arrested-her-role

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version