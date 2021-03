Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 20:49 Hits: 6

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) says he will discuss the Senate’s plan for addressing gun violence with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and other colleagues in the wake of mass shootings in Boulder and Atlanta.Schumer says his preference...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/544560-schumer-to-hash-out-gun-control-plan-after-mass-shootings